Saint C.S. Lewis?

November 22, 2011 · Blog, C.S. Lewis · 17 Comments  

Today is the 48th anniversary of C.S. Lewis’ death which makes it his unofficial “feast day”Though he never converted to Catholicism, Lewis was very instrumental in my own journey to the Catholic Church. His apologetical books like Mere ChristianityThe Great Divorce, and The Problem of Pain deeply shaped my understanding of God while his Chronicles of Narnia baptized my imagination.

And I’m not the only one. Many other Catholics cite Lewis as a signpost toward Catholicism even though Lewis remained an Anglican. His beautiful and convincing arguments for Catholic doctrines like the Real Presence of the Eucharist, the existence of purgatory, the communion of Saints, the value of the liturgy, the need for confession, and the value of Church authority have made him a “Catholic Moses”, one who has led scores of others into the Catholic promised land though he never entered himself.

Yet why, if Lewis was Catholic in mind and spirit, did he stay away from the Church? Many biographers chalk it up to his harsh Ulster Protestant upbringing which ingrained an early anti-Catholicism. Also, the social difficulties of such a conversion would have been immense. Joseph Pearce has an excellent book on this titled C.S. Lewis and the Catholic Church.

But today’s memorial begs another important question: assuming he was Catholic, is C.S. Lewis a saint? Well he’s not Catholic, so he’s already out of contention. And of course a canonically recognized saint needs two attributed miracles, which nobody can predict. But what about the other requirements for canonization? Was his life venerable and filled with virtue? I think the answer is ‘yes’. His autobiography, Surprised By Joy, reveals a man pierced all the way through by God’s love; his personal letters, with their gentle pastoral care, display the compassion you’d expect from a lifelong priest; and stories from his post-conversion life show how he was completely saturated with the Gospel.

In many ways, he was cut from the same mold as St. Therese of Lisieux who once exclaimed, “My God, I choose all! I don’t want to be a saint by halves.” Once Lewis became convinced that Jesus was Lord, he knew this truth demanded an “all-in”; it required every part of his life to be re-oriented toward God. As a logician, this complete surrender didn’t strike Lewis as odd. He simply saw it as the natural, logical conclusion of being a disciple of Jesus Christ.

One episode sums this up. Lewis and a friend were walking down a road when a beggar called out to them. Lewis turned, saw the beggar’s outstretched hand, and without hesitating, he rummaged through his pocket and gave him all the coins he had.

After the beggar walked off, Lewis’ friend shouted, “Why did you do that?! He’s probably just going to waste it on beer!” Without skipping a beat, Lewis calmly replied, “Well if I kept the money, that’s exactly what I would’ve done with it, too.”

So is he a saint? Not officially. But his life was certainly filled with sanctity. The simplest definition of a saint is “one who is close to God” and Lewis modeled this as well as anyone after his conversion. Whether it be through Aslan, Screwtape’s “Enemy”, or the Jesus of Scripture, Lewis always moved “further up and further in” to the Divine. And for the last half-century, Christians from every tradition have been following him down that path.

(One interesting fact: Lewis died in his home at 5:30pm (GMT) on November 22, 1963. About two hours later, President John Kennedy was assasinated in Dallas, TX at 1:21pm (CST) and exactly six hours later, at 5:21pm (PST), Aldous Huxley, author of “Brave New World”, died in Los Angeles, CA. Dr. Peter Kreeft has written a delicious fictional dialogue among these three men titled Between Heaven and Hell. The whole conversation takes place shortly after their deaths.)

  • Dennis

    C S Lewis was validly baptised. The Anglican Church is a part of the universal church. He is a Catholic and is well qualified to be a saint. Ora pro nobis!

  • Well, really, a saint is simply someone who has made it to heaven, right? There are, I’m sure, many many many saints who are not officially canonized by the Church. Canonization is simply a way of “proving” that someone made it to heaven. I’d bet C.S. Lewis could pray us a miracle! Maybe the problem is that no one has asked him to…

    • If that’s the case, he (along with many others) has his own feast day, 1 November!

  • Maybe there needs to be a new category; maybe Pope Benedict could declare Lewis an “honorary saint.” 🙂

  • wlinden

    J.B. Phillips reported an apparition of Jack a few days after his death. Does that count as a miracle?

  • Edmund

    While I realize the Church can’t declare him a canonized saint, no one had a greater impact on my own conversion to Catholicism than Lewis. His books taught me to think as a Catholic before I even knew what Catholicism was.

    • An influence I’ve seen repeated in my own life and in the lives of many, many others.

  • Fr. Frank

    I believe it was Kreeft who once suggested that, while Lewis couldn’t be embraced as a modern Church Father since he never formally entered the Church, many of us certainly regard him with great affection as a kind of “Uncle” of the Church. I like that! He, with Bl. Card. Newman played a huge role in my own conversion from Anglicanism to Catholicism.

    • lol I love that! A “Church Uncle”! Do you know where Kreeft says that? I’ve listened to all of his talks on Lewis and have read most of his Lewisian commentary but haven’t come across that witty phrase.

  • PL

    C.S. Lewis is quoted many times in the new YOUCAT “youth catechism”, so the Vatican also values his thoughts.

  • $2367358

    If there is one thing about the Catholic Church that irks me no end is this formulaic making of saints. For more than 1000 years it was the people not the church hierarchy that declared who was and wasn’t a saint miracles or no miracles. This modern inovation of steps 1, 2, 3, has not impressed me with the quality of men and women that have been canonized. I prefer the older saints. The Eastern Orthodox still follow the Olde Tradition and the hierarchy then makes it official. Yes, they do examine the lives of those who aree elevated to sainthood but they have found very few instances where the people were wrong. The martyred Royal Family of Russia were declared saints as soon as it was learned they had been executed. The Church in Russia was unable to declare them saints under the Communist regime but since the fall of communism and the freeing of the Church, yes, they were declared saints and martyrs. There is also a different definition of sanctity in the Eastern Churches.
    So yes, I say Clive Staples Lewis is a Saint by acclamation of the people.May he intercede for all who seek Truth.

  • ForChristAlone

    I risk betraying my ignorance on this matter but I wonder whether it is impossible for the Catholic Church to declare that someone’s life was exemplary and holy enough to be declared a saint in the eyes of the Church even though they were not Catholic.

    Notwithstanding the issue of miracles which God in His power and perfect wisdom can well effect throught the intercession of someone as saintly as Lewis, if someone were baptized and had a relationship with Jesus Christ such as Lewis seemingly did, what would get in the way of being declared a saint? I think too of someone like Deitrich Bonhoffer who many would consider a Christian martyr.

  • If only he’d taken that final step. But, as someone else has said here, he is a bridge for many people. Perhaps he was just where God wanted him.

  • Nancy Piccione

    I love Between Heaven and Hell!

  • stclairjack

    wonderful read,… thank you for this,… it thew a bit more light into my otherwise dark tuesday.

  • Monica

    Because Lewis was never “fully home”, I think God used him to bridge a gap. I know many protestants who would never read a Catholic author, for the simple fact of his professed faith. Because Lewis was protestant, and yet vastly orthodox in his faith, he is accessible to all Christians – as you say, “pointing the way home”, standing at the open door, ushering people in.

    • Totally agree. One of my Facebook friends cited a wonderful quote from Dr. Peter Kreeft–my favorite writer on Lewis. Someone asked Kreeft, “Why didn’t Lewis become Catholic?” Kreeft replied, “Because then Protestants wouldn’t read him.”

      I don’t think Lewis had that in mind, but maybe God did.

